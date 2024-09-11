GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JioPhone Prima 2 4G feature phone launched with Qualcomm processor

Targeting the transitioning buyers, the new JioPhone Prima 2 comes with a 2,000 mAh replaceable battery

Published - September 11, 2024 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
JioPhone Prima 2 4G feature phone launched with Qualcomm processor

JioPhone Prima 2 4G feature phone launched with Qualcomm processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Reliance Jio has launched a new 4G feature phone, JioPhone Prima 2, to extend its products line up succeeding JioPhone Prima introduced last year.

Targeting the transitioning buyers, the new JioPhone Prima 2 comes with a 2,000 mAh replaceable battery.

The JioPhone Prima 2 has a 2.4 inch display and a leather-like back finish. It features essentials like a 3.5mm jack, LED torch, wireless FM and an expandable memory card slot.

JioPhone Prima 2 runs on a Qualcomm processor with 512 GB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. It operates on KaiOS.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The 4G feature phone also has access to YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant along with JioTV, JioCinema , JioSaavn, and other entertainment apps.

JioPhone Prima 2 comes with a rear and selfie camera for JioChat and has native video calling without an app. It also has UPI and scan QR payments with JioPay and sound alert feature.

The JioPhone Prima 2 will be available at ₹2,799 in Luxe Blue colour on Amazon.

Published - September 11, 2024 11:46 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.