JBL launches Tour One M2 headphones

April 04, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Harman-owned JBL on Tuesday launched the Tour One M2 headphones in India featuring spatial audio.

The JBL Tour One M2 headphones comes with hybrid true adaptive ANC with the company’s pro-tuned drivers. The true adaptive ANC automatically adjusts to the surroundings in real time.

It has advanced built-in voice recognition that reacts to the user’s voice, pauses music, and enables Ambient Aware.

The JBL Tour One M2 claims up to 50 hours of playtime or 30 hours with ANC activated. Users can set up a customised hearing profile with Harman’s Personi-Fi 2.0 for personalised sound performance.

The JBL Tour One M2’s inaugural launch price is ₹24,999. It will be available across major retailers and also on the company’s website.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the JBL Tour ONE M2 headphones, the ultimate listening experience for music lovers and audiophiles alike. Over 76 years of our audio supremacy, has led us to create products like Tour ONE M2 with advanced noise-cancellation technology, pristine sound quality, and comfortable design. One can experience unparalleled sound and a seamless listening experience whether you’re at home or on the go,” said Vikram Kher, VP, Lifestyle, Harman India.