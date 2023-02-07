Jabra launches Elite 5 TWS with hybrid ANC

February 07, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Jabra on Monday launched a new hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) TWS, Elite 5, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS.

The Jabra Elite 5 comes with six microphones for calling. The TWS features 6mm drivers and it supports Qualcomm aptX Audio, AAC and SBC codecs. It also has the Spotify tap playback function.

The Elite 5 TWS earbuds are supported by Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Assistant, as well as Alexa built in, activated through voice. Google Fast Pair is compatible with Android OS 6.0 or higher. Microsoft Swift Pair is compatible with Windows 10 or higher.

The earbuds can offer seven hours of play time with ANC on (or 28 hours with the case). The Elite 5 also supports customisable EQ, and comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water. The TWS has a Qi-certified wireless charging feature as well.

The Elite 5 will be sold at ₹14,999 in Titanium Black and Gold Beige colours on Amazon, starting from February 10.

“Jabra has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. We are excited to introduce these all-rounder earbuds to our Indian users so they can immerse themselves in music and stay connected,” said Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra.