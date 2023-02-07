ADVERTISEMENT

Jabra launches Elite 5 TWS with hybrid ANC

February 07, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Jabra launched a new hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) TWS, Elite 5, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset, to be sold at ₹14,999

The Hindu Bureau

Jabra launches Elite 5 TWS with hybrid ANC | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jabra on Monday launched a new hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) TWS, Elite 5, powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. The earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS.

The Jabra Elite 5 comes with six microphones for calling. The TWS features 6mm drivers and it supports Qualcomm aptX Audio, AAC and SBC codecs. It also has the Spotify tap playback function.

The Elite 5 TWS earbuds are supported by Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Assistant, as well as Alexa built in, activated through voice. Google Fast Pair is compatible with Android OS 6.0 or higher. Microsoft Swift Pair is compatible with Windows 10 or higher.

ALSO READ
Sony WF-LS900N Review | A practical successor with rich audio

The earbuds can offer seven hours of play time with ANC on (or 28 hours with the case). The Elite 5 also supports customisable EQ, and comes with an IP55 rating for dust and water. The TWS has a Qi-certified wireless charging feature as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter, Today’s Cache)

The Elite 5 will be sold at ₹14,999 in Titanium Black and Gold Beige colours on Amazon, starting from February 10.

“Jabra has engineered the Jabra Elite 5, offering the chance to truly focus, connect and call with a clear mind. We are excited to introduce these all-rounder earbuds to our Indian users so they can immerse themselves in music and stay connected,” said Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager, India & SAARC at Jabra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US