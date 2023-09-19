Jabra introduces Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 wireless earbuds in India

September 19, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Danish audio major Jabra on Tuesday launched Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 wireless earbuds in India featuring Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking function.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active TWS earbuds are IP68 rated for underwater experience (up to 1.5 metres) while the charging case is IP54 rated for dust and splash. The TWS is certified on U.S. millitary standards for ruggedness.

Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds feature Dolby Audio, adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), and wind neutralizing technology. It has a 6-mic call technology and wind noise protecting mesh.

Elite 8 Active works with Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair and Spotify Tap. Jabra claims a battery life for up to 8 hours (32 hours with case) in Elite 8 Active.

Meanwhile, Jabra’s Elite 10 earbuds gets Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking feature. It is the Jabra’s first earbuds to support this feature.

Elite 10 comes has a semi-open design and features ANC as well. These earbuds are also designed to cater for more ear shapes and sizes than ever before, claims Jabra.

The Elite 10 comes with a 6-mic call technology, 6 hours battery (27 hours with case), and a pocket friendly cradle optimised for wireless charging. Functions like multipoint connection, hands-free voice assistance and easy pairing are also available.

Jabra Elite 8 Active has been priced at ₹17,999 whereas the Elite 10 comes at ₹20,999. Both of these earbuds will be available on Amazon, Croma and Jabra authorized resellers starting September 20.

“The Jabra Elite 10 focuses on delivering all-day comfort, superior calls, and music performance. Meanwhile, the Elite 8 Active has been designed to address the need for earbuds that instill confidence in users, wherever they are, from work to work out,” said Amitesh Punhani, Head of APAC, Consumer Marketing at Jabra.

