Lately, we have spotted the wireless earbuds competition heating up with several companies launching products in the mid-range segment. Jabra, the Danish audio company known for its ability to deliver rich sound quality, has unveiled its latest product, the Jabra Elite 5, which takes the competition to a new level.

Let us give you a hint: the new Jabra Elite 5 is available in the ₹14,999 price range.

Design

The latest Jabra Elite 5 features the same case and earbuds design, similar to its predecessors. Opening the case presents the two earbuds sitting on the top. Interestingly, unlike other earbuds with touch sensors, the company has used the physical pressing feature to change tracks and accept calls. We liked this as it decreases the probability of incorrect commands. The earbuds are very light on the ears and fit well. They remain intact even while running and working out in the gym. For different ear sizes, there are multiple sets of ear tips.

The earbuds are IP55 certified, enabling resistance against dust and water splashes. One should keep in mind that the earbuds are not completely waterproof.

Connectivity and Control

Connecting the latest Jabra Elite 5 is very simple and easy as it makes use of Bluetooth 5.2 and supports aptX and AAC in addition to the SBC codec by default. This means that you always have a dependable, high-quality option regardless of your preferred platform. The Jabra Elite 5 can recall up to six different devices, and you don’t need to take any additional steps to pair with more than one at once.

The Jabra Elite 5 is simple to operate. The earbuds choose to transform the polished, Jabra-branded sides into huge multifunction buttons rather than touch-sensitive side panels. When wearing earbuds, this makes it incredibly simple to locate the controls. Pressing the left earbud once allows you to answer calls and toggle the ANC/HearThrough features, while two presses will reject the calls. On the right earbud, you can find the option to play/pause music and answer calls by pressing once. Pressing the right earbud twice takes you to the next track and rejects calls, while three presses take you back to the previous track.

App and Features

As we always say, it is better to install the dedicated app to have more controls and transparency of the features. You can install the Jabra Sound+ application to tweak the settings according to your preferences. The app allows you to switch between ANC and HearThrough or to opt for none of the features. Furthermore, it allows you to adjust EQ through presets or select music presets available in the app. Also, you can adjust the ANC performance/level of the earbuds through the app.

We feel the new Jabra Elite 5 has a clear upper hand among the latest earbuds launched recently, like our previously reviewed OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which does not come with a dedicated app.

ANC

The new Jabra Elite 5 comes with a great ANC feature when considering the price segment under which it falls. It definitely blocks the noises around you when enabled. In case you lower the volume a bit, you might get some noises coming through. However, on most occasions, we found the ANC feature being on point, allowing us to enjoy our music and movies.

Call

The microphones integrated into the Jabra Elite 5 excel at delivering an uninterrupted, noise-free call experience. We used the earbuds to make calls and attend meetings and found out that the person on the other side was able to hear us clearly. The earbuds do a fine job of keeping unwanted noise at bay during calls.

Sound

The sound quality of the Jabra Elite 5 is very good, with the right bass. The sounds produced are extremely clean, and you can listen to every minute detail in the music tracks and videos. Both low and high-pitched voices come through loudly, with a pleasing degree of clarity. We liked the refinements in the sound; in some movie scenes, we were able to hear the water dripping in the background very clearly. From the competition point of view, we feel the sound produced on the latest Jabra Elite 5 is comparatively better and has the upper hand.

Battery

The company claims the Elite 5 can last up to 9 hours on a single charge with ANC off. During our review period, we were able to use the earbuds with ANC on for almost 7 hours. With ANC off, the earbuds last a little bit longer, up to 9 hours. The case comes with fast-charging support allowing you to use the earbuds for 1 hour with a charge of 10 minutes. Also, the case supports wireless charging, which is something that makes the new Jabra Elite 5 stand out from its competitors.

Verdict

The latest Jabra Elite 5 TWS features every required aspect to make it a favourite in the TWS market. The combination of call quality, ANC, ease of use, and battery life makes the Elite 5 challenge Sony’s LinkBuds S and the newly launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in its segment. As mentioned, it costs ₹14,999, but currently retails at ₹10,999 on Amazon.