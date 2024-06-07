iQOO Z9x 5G Review | Offers everything you need in budget

When everyone is busy proving their mettle in the mid-premium range, iQOO has taken a different approach. The company is targeting the budget segment with the launch of iQOO Z9x, which is the affordable variant of iQOO Z9. Starting at ₹12,999, the phone comes packed with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.72 inch 120Hz adaptive display.

Design

The iQOO Z9x maintains a familiar design language that closely resembles its sibling, the Z9. Available in two color options, Tornado Green and Storm Grey, the review unit we received was the latter variant.

The iteration comes with a matte finish and the good thing about the rear panel is that it effectively mitigates smudges and fingerprints, maintaining a clean and pristine appearance. The phone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is conveniently located at the bottom alongside the Type-C port and a speaker grille. The volume and power buttons are strategically positioned along the right edge, while the SIM tray resides on the left side. Interestingly, the power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, offering a swift and accurate biometric authentication experience.

Furthermore, the iQOO Z9x boasts an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, an uncommon feature in this price segment.

Display

The iQOO Z9x sports a 6.72-inch LCD display with FHD+ (2,408x1,080) resolution, offering a sharp and detailed visual experience. While not an OLED panel, the display impresses with its 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations, as well as a peak brightness level of 1000 nits for excellent visibility even in direct sunlight. Complementing the visual experience is a stereo speaker setup that delivers powerful and immersive audio, making the Z9x a compelling multimedia and gaming device in its price segment.

OS

The iQOO Z9x runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. While Android 14 brings a host of new features and improvements, Funtouch OS adds its own layer of customizations and additional features on top of the stock Android experience.

Processor

The iQOO Z9x is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, a mid-range processor designed to deliver a balanced performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. The device is available in three RAM variants – 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB – with 128GB of internal storage across all variants. In the review unit we tested, which featured the higher-end 8GB RAM configuration, the performance was generally smooth and responsive for day-to-day tasks such as browsing social media, streaming videos, and multitasking between apps.

In the CPU tests, the device scored an impressive 936 in the single-core test and a respectable 2812 in the multi-core test, demonstrating its ability to handle demanding workloads efficiently. Furthermore, the GPU test yielded a score of 1343, indicating that the device carries enough prowess to handle casual and moderate gaming workloads.

The combination of the processor and ample RAM ensures a reasonably smooth gaming experience, making the device a viable option for mobile gamers on a budget.

Camera

The iQOO Z9x features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP bokeh sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera. While the camera setup may not be ground-breaking, it delivers a decent performance, especially in well-lit conditions.

During the day, the primary camera shines, capturing detailed images with appealing color reproduction. The dynamic range is good, ensuring that highlights and shadows are well-preserved in most scenarios. However, the HDR mode can sometimes overexpose images, so it’s best used judiciously.

Low-light photography is a different story. While the night mode manages to capture acceptable images in dimly lit environments, it’s important to temper your expectations. The level of detail and noise control may not match that of more expensive flagships, but the results are still sufficient for casual photography.

The selfie camera performs admirably in daylight, though it tends to smooth out facial details, which may or may not be desirable depending on personal preferences. In low-light conditions, however, capturing a satisfactory selfie may require a few attempts.

Battery

One of the standout features of the iQOO Z9x is its massive 6,000mAh battery. The phone easily lasts an entire day, even with heavy usage involving tasks like gaming, video streaming, and extensive web browsing. Additionally, the phone supports 44W fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery when running low on juice. The impressive battery life and fast charging capabilities make the iQOO Z9x a strong choice for users who value long-lasting battery performance.

Verdict

The new iQOO Z9x emerges as a good option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a balance of performance, battery life, and features without compromising on essentials. It is going head-to-head with competitors like the Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G.

With its robust Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, ample RAM and storage configurations, and a massive 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, the device delivers a well-rounded performance that is more than sufficient for its target group. Additionally, the inclusion of features like a 120Hz refresh rate, stereo speakers, and IP64 water resistance further enhances the overall packaging.

