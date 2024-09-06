The mid segment has become more interesting with the launch of iQOO Z9s Pro. Backed by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, a 50 MP Sony IMX883 OIS main camera, and a 5,500 mAh battery, the phone is positioned quite well to take on the challenge of the segment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Design

The design of the new iQOO Z9s Pro is very slim and light. The phone is available in two body variants - Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble. We got the latter, where you can see the marble texture across its body. The rear side also has a matching rectangular frame consisting of the camera sensors and the LED flash. The front side is all-screen with very slim bezels and a punch hole holding the selfie sensor.

In terms of ports and buttons, you will find the power button and the volume rockers on the right side. The bottom side sports the dual SIM tray, Type-C port, and speaker grille, whereas the top side is blank, just a secondary mic for noise cancellation. The phone comes with IP64 certification as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Display

The iQOO Z9s Pro comes with an AMOLED display that supports 1 billion colours, providing a wide range of colour accuracy. It has a 6.77-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels and a pixel density of about 388 ppi, which helps in delivering clear and sharp visuals. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and navigation, as well as HDR10+ support for enhanced contrast in compatible content. With a peak brightness of 4500 nits, the screen remains readable even in bright outdoor conditions.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

OS

The iQOO Z9s Pro runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. The operating system provides a familiar Android experience with several customisations and features unique to Funtouch OS. While the OS comes pre-loaded with a range of apps, some users might find the initial setup a bit cluttered. However, these apps can be easily uninstalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Processor

The iQOO Z9s Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process. The octa-core CPU setup, featuring a combination of high-performance Cortex-A715 cores and efficient Cortex-A510 cores, ensures a balanced performance for everyday tasks and more demanding applications. Paired with the Adreno 720 GPU, the device handles graphic-intensive tasks with ease, making it suitable for both casual users and gamers. Our review unit came with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In real-world use, the iQOO Z9s Pro delivers consistent performance with no noticeable lag during multitasking or app switching. Gaming on the device is a strong point, with the phone running titles like BGMI and Asphalt smoothly, even at high settings. The additional features, such as the AI Game Voice changer, motion control, and 4D game vibration, contribute to an immersive gaming experience. The Geekbench scores of 1150 for single-core and 3160 for multi-core highlight the phone’s capability to compete with other devices in its class, such as the OnePlus Nord 4.

Camera

The iQOO Z9s Pro is equipped with a versatile camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50 MP Sony IMX883 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as the main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. This combination allows for a wide range of photography styles, from detailed shots with the main sensor to expansive landscapes with the ultra-wide lens. On the front, the phone sports a 16 MP camera with an f/2.45 aperture, designed for clear selfies and video calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

In daylight, the main 50 MP camera delivers sharp and vibrant photos, capturing fine details and producing natural colours that are true to life. The ultra-wide camera also performs well in good lighting conditions, offering a broader perspective without much distortion at the edges. The camera excels in dynamic range, balancing highlights and shadows effectively. Portrait shots from the rear camera are decent, with good subject separation and background blur.

When it comes to low-light photography, the iQOO Z9s Pro’s main camera with OIS manages to capture sufficient light, producing usable photos with reduced noise and better clarity. However, there is a slight dip in sharpness and detail in extremely low-light conditions. And as always, we will suggest using the Night mode for better quality.

The front 16 MP camera performs adequately for selfies, offering good colour reproduction and detail in well-lit environments. We feel the camera softens the skin tone a bit, missing the essence of replicating the exact looks. Overall, the camera setup on the iQOO Z9s Pro is well-rounded, catering to a variety of shooting scenarios with satisfactory performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Battery

The iQOO Z9s Pro comes with a 5,500 mAh battery, designed to support extended use throughout the day. The battery capacity closely matches that of the OnePlus Nord 4, which also features the same battery size. With a charging power of 80W, the iQOO Z9s Pro offers fast and efficient charging, minimising downtime and allowing users to quickly top up their battery when needed.

Verdict

With its 6.77-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, and versatile camera setup, the latest iQOO Z9s Pro delivers solid performance and impressive visuals. A sustaining battery life adds to the positives. However, shipping with lesser pre-installed apps would have been handy. These attributes make the iQOO Z9s Pro a competitive option against the likes of the OnePlus Nord 4, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and Nothing Phone 2a in its price bracket.

Starting at ₹24,999, the Z9s Pro emerges as a strong contender in its segment, offering a mix of desired features.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.