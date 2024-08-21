iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G launched along with iQOO TWS 1e: Check features, price

iQOO on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) launched iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G smartphones in India. The Chinese smartphone maker also introduced its first earbuds, iQOO TWS 1e priced at ₹1,899, with a claimed 42-hour battery life and active noise cancellation of up to 30dB.

The iQOO Z9s series features a 6.77 inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G have a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and 1800 nits, respectively. The display is protected by SCHOTT Xensation UP Glass at front.

Both devices are IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

The iQOO Z9s series has a 5,500 mAh battery but the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G ships with an 80 W charger while the iQOO Z9s 5G gets a 44 W charger inside the box.

The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor whereas the iQOO Z9s 5G runs MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Additionally, iQOO Z9s series supports virtual RAM up to 12 GB.

They operate on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, with two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

Both smartphones sport a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and an additional 8 MP ultrawide lens in iQOO Z9s Pro 5G while the iQOO Z9s 5G has a 2 MP bokeh. Both models have a 16 MP front camera.

The iQOO Z9s 5G comes with a smart aura light as well.

The iQOO Z9s Pro is priced at ₹24,999 for 8 GB+128 GB; ₹26,999 for 8 GB+256 GB and ₹28,999 for 12 GB+256 GB.

It will be available from August 23 in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange.

The iQOO Z9s 5G, priced at ₹19,999 for 8 GB+128 GB; ₹21,999 for 8 GB+256 GB and ₹23,999 for 12 GB+256 GB. It goes on sale starting August 29 in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colours.

