IQOO Z9 Lite 5G with AI-powered Sony camera and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 to go on sale on July 20

The IQOO Z9 Lite 5G with an AI-powered Sony camera and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 will go on sale on July 20 at a starting price of ₹9,999 when all offers are applied.

The phone was launched on July 15.

The IQOO Z9 Lite 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery capacity, as the company promised 9.3 hours of gaming, 84.42 hours of music, 23.10 hours of video playback, 32.03 hours of social media usage, and 37.28 hours of calling, per lab tests.

The phone offers 128 GB of storage and support for up to 1 TB of expandable storage via an SD card.

The IQOO Z9 Lite 5G comes with a 6.56-inch screen, and supports 840 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side, while the device is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

The phone packs a 50MP Sony AI Camera and a 2MP bokeh camera, along with AI-powered photo editing features on the device.

The supported OS is Funtouch OS 14.

The IQOO Z9 Lite 5G comes in the Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown colour variants.