In its latest launch, iQOO revealed Z7 Pro, adding to its Z series. The new model enters the fiercely-packed mid-range segment. With a solid collection of features and the latest Dimensity 7200 chipset, it will be interesting to see how it squares off against its many competitors.

Design

The new iQOO Z7 Pro bears a striking resemblance to the Vivo V27 Pro, especially due to the camera module frame and the LED flash. The phone is sleek, with curved edges and a slim profile. It offers a comfortable and ergonomic grip allowing for easy and long usage. The rear panel boasts a subtly sparkling matte finish, which not only adds aesthetical appeal but also effectively conceals fingerprints and smudges. The phones comes with an IP52 certification for splash resistance, providing added durability. The rear of the device hosts a sizable camera module with a dual camera setup, complemented by an LED ring.

The Z7 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint scanner which works with respectable speed and accuracy. For connectivity, it offers a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge, which serves for both charging and data transfer. You’ll also find a speaker grille and a SIM tray here. The power button and the volume rockers lie on the right side.

Display

The Z7 Pro features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR10+ and reaches a peak brightness of 1330 nits, ensuring clear visibility in bright conditions. The default colour profile is vivid, but other options are also available. The 120Hz refresh rate works well for both the user interface and supported apps, and there’s a 1200Hz touch sampling rate for minimal screen interaction latency.

OS

The device runs on quirkily-named FunTouch OS 13, based on Android 13. It comes with several pre-installed apps, but you can weed out the unneccessary ones. The software allows for UI customisation, including icon changes and album hiding. It also features an iManager Cooling phone app to prevent device overheating. For gamers, there is an ultra-gaming mode and six motion gestures for better control.

Processor

The Z7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. This mid-range chipset has a two-cluster configuration with two Cortex-A715 cores and six Cortex-A510 cores, clocking in at up to 2.8GHz. Multitasking is smooth, and background apps remain active, allowing for seamless transitions between tasks like browsing, social media, gaming, and streaming. Gaming on the Z7 Pro is a pleasant experience, with the phone handling most titles smoothly. Games like BGMI with HDR graphics and high frame rates run smoothly, with consistency in the gameplay.

The phone comes with 8GB of internal RAM, supplemented by 8GB of virtual RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256 GB. Our review unit was the 256 GB storage variant. Sadly, there is no scope for expanding storage.

Camera

Here the phone falters: the camera setup on the Z7 Pro doesn’t stand out as its strongest feature. It includes a 64MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP depth camera. Daytime photos clicked by the camera come out well, and it’s a good idea to use the HDR option for improved dynamic range. The camera focuses quickly and captures decent macro shots. However, it’s worth noting that it omits the ultra-wide camera of its predecessor.

In portrait mode, you can manually adjust the aperture for better background blur. In low-light situations, the camera performance seems to tone down a bit, but it manages to deliver decent quality images. The OIS helps prevent blurry images, capturing an ample amount of detail and sharpness. The night mode is well-optimised and helpful.

For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16MP front camera in a punch-hole setup. However, its performance is average at best. Daylight selfies offer relatively accurate skin tones, but facial feature details could be better. The portrait mode is of average quality; both front and rear camera could use better edge detection.

This is a misstep considering its competition; there are other smartphones in this segment that may offer better camera performance at around the same price.

Battery

The device houses a 4,600mAh battery, a slight decrease from its predecessor’s 4,700mAh. Nevertheless, it manages to comfortably last a full day, even under heavy usage, thanks to effective optimisation. With support for 66W fast charging, it can reach a 50% charge in approximately 22 minutes and achieve a full 100% charge in less than an hour.

Verdict

The iQOO Z7 Pro offers a nice eye-catching look and slim design with good processing power. While it excels in certain areas, it falls short in terms of camera performance. It faces stiff competition from the likes of Realme 11 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus in the same price bracket. The buyer will weigh the positives against the lack-lustre camera performance.

The iQOO Z7 Pro is priced at ₹23,999.

