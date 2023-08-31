HamberMenu
iQOO Z7 Pro launched in India with MediaTek processor

The iQOO Z7 Pro price starts at ₹23,999 and will sell on Amazon and company’s portal

August 31, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
iQOO Z7 Pro launched in India with MediaTek processor

iQOO Z7 Pro launched in India with MediaTek processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Chinese smartphone maker, iQOO, on Thursday launched iQOO Z7 Pro in India featuring into the mid-segment with MediaTek processor and 120Hz refresh rate.

The iQOO Z7 Pro features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The smartphone’s display scrolls between 60 to 120Hz.

iQOO Z7 Pro ships with a 64MP main camera supported by a 2MP bokeh lens. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

iQOO has used a 4,600mAh battery in the Z7 Pro accompanied by a 66W charger inside the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

iQOO Z7 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. The 5G phone gets up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It operates on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The virtual RAM option up till additional 8GB is also available.

The iQOO Z7 Pro price starts at ₹23,999 and will sell on Amazon and company’s portal.

