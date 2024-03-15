iQoo Neo 9 Pro: Revolutionising ‘Flagship Killers’ in 2024

March 15, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

While the smartphone market is flooded with extremely expensive phones for flagships and mediocre mid-range devices, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro offers incredible value.

In a market where smartphones are getting costlier, it is harder than ever for users to pick a phone that offers commendable value with competent specifications at a modest price. iQoo has been known to launch various devices “touted as “flagship killers” by offering premium specifications at a price lower than the competition. ALSO READ iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Class-leading smartphone experience

The company recently released its iQoo Neo 9 Pro device that offers impressive specifications on paper. While the phone doesn’t venture into the 45-55k price segment, which is home to most ‘budget flagships’, the company seems to have carefully devised a phone that is sure to appeal to a lot of users.

Priced at ₹26,990 for the base model, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro features last year’s top chipset along with an improved screen and cameras, and markets itself as a proposition that will allow a lot more users to get a taste of high-end devices.

Design

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro offers users a choice between a glass or vegan leather rear panel. We received the ‘Fiery Red’ model that exudes class and elegance.

While flagship devices are typically constructed from high-end materials, the use of glass in their construction can amount to a slippery in-hand feel. Additionally, glass is not the most durable substance and this results in most users investing in a case to protect their investment which can seem a bit counterintuitive.

The iQoo 12’s( Fiery Red) back panel is constructed with a leather like material which elevates the aesthetics and practicality, making the device extremely comfortable to handle.

The frame is constructed out of plastic. The dual-tone textured back panel donned in red and white is an eye-candy and the omission of glass instils confidence and does not warrant the over-use of a case unlike good-looking flagship devices.

The phone measures 8.34mm in thickness and weighs 190 gms. The weight distribution is on point and the device appears to be sleeker than its billed measurements. Both the volume rocker and the home button are located on the right hand side of the handset.

The device features a flat AMOLED screen and the textured back panel is adorned with a vertical dual camera module and subtle branding. The phone’s 6.78-inch display features a centre-aligned selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout at the top.

Display

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED (2800x1260 pixels) with support for 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and 3000 nits’ peak brightness. The display boasts impressive brightness levels, ensuring comfortable outdoor usage even in direct sunlight.

The smartphone’s display impresses with high-contrast visuals, deep blacks, and Widevine L1 support for flawless Full-HD streaming on Netflix- and other streaming platforms. The LTPO panel intelligently adjusts refresh rates based on usage. The phone features customisable color modes for the display including ‘Standard’, ‘Professional’, and ‘Bright’.

Opting for the Bright mode, we were treated to vibrant and saturated visuals, providing an immersive viewing experience. The Pro mode, on the other hand, delivers more natural colour tones, while the Standard mode strikes a balance between vividness and subtlety in different scenarios.

Navigating web and social media is smooth, thanks to a large screen and high refresh rates. Whether on Netflix or YouTube, the display delivers excellent contrast, vivid colours, and optimal saturation. The onboard stereo speakers are ample in terms of loudness, though audio tuning is average.

Battery

The iQoo Neo 9 Pro houses a 5,160mAh battery. For daily use involving moderate gaming and app usage, the battery easily extends throughout the day, with the built-in power saver mode offering even more longevity. The star of the show, however, is the 120W SuperVOOC charger, capable of fully charging the phone in just 26 minutes.

Cameras

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a primary 50-megapixel shooter with 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX920 sensor and an f/1.88 aperture and OIS. The device also features a 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Shots taken via the primary sensor are sharp with ample amounts of detail across different lighting conditions.

The phone shoots vivid photos with an extra bit of saturation which will allow casual users who appreciate exaggerated colours to directly upload images to their social media feeds without much tinkering.

We were particularly impressed with shots taken in challenging lighting scenes as the device captures clean shots free of undue noise using the primary shooter. However, at times, the device does over sharpen some images.

Additionally, images captured in challenging lighting conditions using the ultrawide sensor are not as sharp as those taken with the primary shooter.

Compared to its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, the 9 Pro’s camera offers better noise processing and more fine detail. If we had to nitpick, we did notice that in some scenarios the HRD performance misfires but this can easily be fixed with a software update.

The 8MP ultrawide camera will allow users to click images with a notably different perspective capturing more area in a single shot. While the camera works decently, the low-resolution sensor holds it back if you plan on cropping images. The primary sensor can record 8K videos. However, we would recommend you to record videos at 4K 60FPS or opt for the ultra-stabilisation mode (Full-HD, 60fps). The 16-megapixel front camera excels in delivering detailed selfies and video chats.

Software

Running on Funtouch OS 14, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro delivers a feature-rich software experience. Though not the epitome of refinement, the OS comes with a range of functionalities that enhance usability. Pre-installed apps like V-Appstore and vivoCloud are present, but they don’t disrupt the overall flow.

The OS surprises with a multitude of features. Notably, the ability to clone apps stands out, allowing seamless use of dual accounts for a single app directly on the device – a functionality that surpasses third-party alternatives in stability.

The device introduces practical features like app encryption, providing an additional layer of security with password protection for specific apps. The ‘App hiding’ feature takes privacy up a notch by concealing chosen apps from plain sight, and both functions seamlessly deliver on their promises.

While the software might not boast absolute refinement, occasional notifications and promotional messages can be managed through notification permissions or app data clearing. iQOO’s commitment to 3 years of OS updates, plus an extra year of security updates, ensures the device remains up-to-date with the latest advancements.