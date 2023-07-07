iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications

July 07, 2023 02:09 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

iQOO launched its Neo 7 Pro smartphone as part of an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. The device acts as a successor to the company’s iQOO Neo 7 device and packs some key upgrades. The phone comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with the company’s Independent Gaming Chip (IG Chip) for better performance.

As part of an exclusive interaction with The Hindu, Nipun Maurya, CEO, iQOO, said “ The new gaming chip offers features such as game frame interpolation, display enhancements and motion control”.

iQOO Neo 7: Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 packs a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with support for up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, iQOO has also equipped the device with a custom chip for improved gaming performance.

The device runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top. iQOO is providing three years of monthly security and two years of Android updates for the handset.

As for cameras , it packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The device packs a 16MP front facing camera for your selfie and video calling needs. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and packs support for 120W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7: Price

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is priced at ₹34,999 (Effective Price ₹31,999, Early Bird Price: ₹33,999) for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹37,999 for the 12GB+ 256GB (Effective Price ₹34,999, Early Bird Price: ₹36,999).

The device will be available in Fearless Flame and Dark Storm colour variants. It is available for pre-booking via Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store and will go on sale starting July 15. Additionally, users who pro-book the handset will get two years warranty on the smartphone.

