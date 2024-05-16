Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday launched iQOO Z9x in India. The budget segment phone brings 3.5mm audio jack and IP64 rating for splash resistance.

The iQOO Z9x features a 6.72 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and upto 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

For the mass segment, the iQOO Z9x has a 6,000mAh battery supported by a 44W charger.

The iQOO Z9x runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It too has 8GB virtual RAM and comes with expandable storage upto 1TB.

It operates on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

The iQOO Z9x sports a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP bokeh lens. It has an 8MP front camera.

iQOO has priced the Z9x at ₹12,999 for 4GB/128GB, ₹14,499 for 6GB/128GB and ₹15,999 for 8GB/128GB. It will sell on Amazon and company’s website starting May 21.

