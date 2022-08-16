iQOO 9T: Holds post with the competitor in fray 

With its strong performance, the iQOO 9T emerges as a good alternative for users in the flagship segment | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The race in the flagship segment has geared up thanks to the latest launches of the iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T. We already gave you a glimpse of the new iQOO 9T in our first impression. The latest launch from the Chinese smartphone maker provides the customers with the option to choose between iQOO 9T and the OnePlus 10T. Let’s find out what all the new iQOO 9T has to offer!

Design

We got our hands on the Legend variant of the phone which comes with the strip of BMW to mark its association with the company. In terms of looks, the phone holds the quotient to catch the eye with the way the cameras are placed along with the strip. The new iQOO 9T has a tall and wide body design. The phone comes with a glass body on both the rear and the front sides. The phone is very easy to operate and possesses light body weight. On the back side lies the very prominent frame encapsulating the camera sensors and dual LED flash. The front side holds the tall screen with the selfie sensor placed in the center of the display. At the top side of the phone lies the IR blaster and the noise cancellation microphone whereas at the bottom lies the Type-C port, dual SIM card tray, and a speaker outlet. On the right side of the body lies the volume rockers and the power button. The company has provided a 3.5mm USB Type-C adapter to connect wired headsets which you won’t get with the new OnePlus 10T.

Display

The new iQOO 9T ships with a 6.78 FHD+ E5 AMOLED display. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate and an instant touch sampling rate of 1200 nits. It has 1500 nits peak brightness making the display visible even under bright sunlight. The display has thin bezels offering a more screen-to-body ratio which is a bonus while watching movies and playing games. The colours reproduced are very sharp, vivid, and punchy, offering a great viewing experience. One can enjoy any video on any online platform like Netflix, or Amazon in full contrast. The browsing on the screen is fluid which adds extra fun when you are gaming as the fast-touching sampling rate enhances your response time while playing any games.

OS and Processor

The new iQOO 9T comes with FunTouch OS 12.1 which is based on Android 12. The OS offers a clean interface and has several smart features which you can access from the settings.

iQOO 9T is packed with a powerful processor which is the latest Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1(4nm) chipset, the latest and the fastest chipset currently available in the market. The unit which we reviewed comes with a 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM configuration. The phone is available in another variant as well with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The processor is the fastest out there and there is nothing that can hinder the tasks performed be it gaming, multi-tasking, etc. The gaming experience is on the next level as all games can be played in their highest setting. It has two motors for haptic feedback which enhances the gaming experience even further. It has two soft monster buttons which you can assign to the screen. The V1+ chipset makes it possible for you to play the 60fps games in 90 or 120fps. The gaming experience is on the next level plus you don’t face the issue of overheating.

Camera

The camera of iQOO 9T is at its best with a 50MP GN5 (OIS) sensor which we have seen in the X80 series. A 13MP ultrawide sensor supporting autofocus, 12 MP tertiary sensor supporting 2X optical zoom. The images captured were very sharp, detailed, and neat with perfect balance. The colour saturation was on point. The day shots were an exact replica of the environment where the photos were taken but with an HD feel. The wide-angle photos were very good with sharp details. The images captured in low light were perfectly balanced with proper details. We were able to capture some brilliant images at night, also the videography is very good as you can record 4K videos with no shaking. The selfies were very detailed as well, taking into account every single detail of your face.

Battery

The new iQOO 9T comes with a 4,700mAh battery and 120W charger which is comparatively less than the OnePlus 10T. The 4nm processor is power efficient too as you can use the phone to the fullest and still manage to get through the day easily. The charging speed is very impressive as we saw the battery gets fully charged from 0-100% in 20-22 minutes.

Conclusion

The new iQOO 9T does not miss any detail be it in gaming, capturing images, watching movies, etc. Other than the OS, battery, and charger the new iQOO 9T is no less than the new OnePlus 10T. The ball is in your court to decide which one to choose. The Legend edition does create a distinctive feel while the OnePlus 10T looks almost exactly similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro.