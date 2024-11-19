iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite launches on December 3 in India

iQOO 13 will be launched on December 3 in India, the Chinese company announced on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). The iQOO 13 will feature the Qualcomm’s latest mobile processor, Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Launched already in China, the iQOO 13 may land in the premium segment and will be competing Realme GT 7 Pro which is launching on November 26 in India.

The iQOO 13 will use the world’s first Q10 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is likely to go bright up to 4,500 nits.

The iQOO 13 may get a 6,000 mAh battery along with a 120 W charger inside the box.

The iQOO 13 is expected to run Android 15 out of the box, based on FuntouchOS 15. The company will provide 4 years of OS and 5 years of security update in iQOO 13.

iQOO 13 will feature a 50 MP main Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide and a 50 MP telephoto lens. It is going to use a 32 MP front camera for selfies. The phone also debuts the halo lighting effect, a pulsing side light on the camera module that adds dynamic alerts for calls, messages, and charging.

The iQOO 13 will have the IP68 and IP69 protection for dust and water.

The iQOO 13 will launch in two colours: Nardo Grey, and the Legend edition with BMW’s Red, Black, and Blue tri-colour stripe on a matte white back.

It will be an Amazon special launch.