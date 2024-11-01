iQOO on Thursday (October 31, 2024) launched the iQOO 13 featuring the newly introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and OriginOS 5.0 in China. It competes with the latest OnePlus 13 launched with the same processor.

The iQOO 13 has a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness.

iQOO 13 gets a 6,150 mAh battery along with a 120 W charger inside the box. It also supports reverse charging.

The iQOO 13 runs the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage in its home market. The phone runs Android 15 out of the box, based on OriginOS 5.0, but it will operate on FuntouchOS 15 for global markets.

iQOO 13 sports a 50 MP main Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide and a 50 MP telephoto lens. It has a 32 MP front camera for selfies.

The iQOO 13 is IP68 and IP69 rated as well for dust and water protection.

iQOO 13 starts at CNY 3,999 (around ₹47,200) for 12 GB/ 256 GB variant. The 12 GB/ 512 GB model retails at CNY 4,499 (around ₹53,100).

The 16 GB/ 256 GB model for CNY 4,299 (around ₹50,800). The 16 GB/ 512 GB variant has been priced at CNY 4,699 (around ₹55,500), and the 16 GB/ 1 TB model at CNY 5,199 (around ₹61,400).

It is expected to ship to India later this month.

