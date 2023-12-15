ADVERTISEMENT

iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched in India

December 15, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

The iQOO 12 is the first phone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The Hindu Bureau

iQOO on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone the iQOO 12 in India. | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

iQOO on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone the iQOO 12 in India. It is the first device in the country to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and packs an updated screen and improved cameras.

The iQOO 12 comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, 144Hz variable refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. The iQOO 12 comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno GPU and comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.0 custom skin.

The device also packs a dedicated Q1 chipset to improve the gaming experience, the company claims. As for cameras, the iQOO 12 features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Omnivision sensor with f/1.68 aperture, OIS, and LED flash.

The device also packs a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.0 aperture, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera with up to 100x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device houses a 16MP front facing shooter.

iQOO 12 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQOO 12 is available in two storage variants in India and comes in White and Black colours. While the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at ₹52,999, the 16GB + 512GB variant is available ₹57,999. It will be on sale via Amazon.

