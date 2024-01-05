January 05, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

iQOO launched its latest high-end smartphone, the iQOO 12 in India on December 12. It is the first handset in the country to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The device focuses on delivering top-tier performance at a relatively mid-range price point. The iQOO 12 comes in two versions - Legend (BMW, White) and Alpha (Black) and is available in two storage variants. While the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at ₹52,999, the 16GB + 512GB variant is available ₹57,999.

We tested the iQOO 12 ‘Legend,’ variant which comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for over a week now.

Design

The iQOO 12 (Legend) stands out as one of the most aesthetically pleasing phones we’ve recently encountered. The silver frame and white back panel adorned with BMW M Motorsport stripes gives it a premium feel.

Despite its sleek profile, the phone has a slippery surface and necessitates careful handling. It weighs a substantial 203.9 grams, and the large footprint may pose a challenge for users with smaller hands.

The well-balanced rear camera module avoids wobbling on flat surfaces, and the IP64 rating enhances dust and water resistance. The phone also packs an optical fingerprint sensor embedded within the display.

Display

The iQOO 12 packs a 6.78-inch (2800 × 1260) AMOLED screen with support for HDR10+, 10-bit color depth and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

The device supports up to 144Hz screen refresh rate and can automatically switch between different refresh rates based on what you are doing.

The display is capable of showcasing high-levels of contrast with deep blacks and supports Widevine L1, allowing you to stream Full-HD content on Netflix and other platforms. The phone is also adept at playing HDR videos on supported platforms.

The large screen size in combination with high refresh rates made scrolling through the web and social media extremely pleasant. Watching content on Netflix and YouTube is enriched by the excellent contrast, vivid colours and good saturation. The inclusion of a variety of colour modes and visual enhancements enhances the overall viewing experience.

The phone has stereo speakers that are adequately loud, offer good bass and are definitely one of the best at this price range.

Cameras

The iQOO 12 packs triple rear cameras headlined by a 50MP primary camera with OIS.

Other cameras on the back of the device include a 50MP ultrawide with autofocus, and a 64MP periscopic lens supporting 3x optical zoom and up to 10x hybrid zoom.

The camera is capable of capturing clean images with ample sharpness.

However, there were some imperfections during processing. Occasional issues with image stacking and over-sharpening were observed, affecting the overall flagship-grade quality.

The various shooting modes, including Super Macro and Portrait, showcase the camera’s versatility, but there’s room for improvement in fine-tuning the processing algorithms for consistently stellar results.

The telephoto sensor works well and you can get pleasant zoomed in shots, up to 10X(hybrid zoom), in daylight conditions when there is adequate light.

The camera interface, integrated with Funtouch OS 14, offers easy navigation and access to various settings and modes.

The 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front captures reasonably clear images with accurate skin tones.

Performance and software

The iQOO 12 is one of the most powerful phones currently as it comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

It effortlessly handles demanding games like Genshin Impact and Fortnite, running at high graphics settings with minimal throttling and lag.

The integration of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and the in-house Q1 chip optimizes gaming performance.

As for software, the device runs on Google’s latest Android 14 operating system with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 14 on top making the interface straightforward and user-friendly. It also comes with some pre-installed apps, such as Netflix, Spotify, Snapchat, Facebook, and PhonePe.

The built-in V-Appstore is prone to bugging the device with unwanted notifications and app suggestions. The company promises three years of operating system and security updates, with an additional year dedicated to security updates for the iQOO 12.

Battery

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.

Charging it fully takes close to 30 mins. on an average and can easily last a full working day if you do not use it for extended gaming sessions.

Verdict

The iQOO 12 features an attractive design, competent display, next-gen performance, and an effective telephoto shooter. Despite minor issues, it stands out as a well-rounded offering.

If you are in the market looking for a device that can satiate your power-hungry smartphone needs while offering a decent overall flagship experience, the iQOO 12 could be an intriguing choice.

