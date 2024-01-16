January 16, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 16 series this year with the launch of four new devices. All the upcoming iPhone 16 models are expected to come with 8GB RAM, as per a report by analyst Jeff Pu for Haitong International Securities.

In comparison, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus smartphones pack 6GB RAM and the iPhone 15 Pro models come with 8GB of RAM.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models may come with faster Wi-Fi 6E connectivity support. This feature is currently available only on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Pu believes that Apple will integrate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 5G modem for the iPhone 16 Pro models, replacing the X70 which comes with the 2023 iPhone 15 series. The regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will retain the older X70 modem, while the advanced X75 will be exclusive to the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 series, launched in 2023, introduced four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max present features such as an Always-On display with ProMotion technology, a customisable Action button, an upgraded A17 Pro chip, and an advanced camera system with telephoto capabilities.

