Intel’s new modular desktop PC designed for gaming, streaming

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Kit offers two eight-core CPU options – a Core i9-11900KB and a Core i7-11700B – along with support for full-size discrete graphics cards and a full range of input and output ports.

Intel has announced a modular desktop PC, designed for gaming, streaming and recording, and is powered by its 11th generation processors.

Packed with the latest hardware components in a tiny 8-litre case, the PC provides features typically found in much larger gaming rigs and offers customisable design options. It can be configured with up to 64 GB of dual-channel memory and high storage using four M.2 slots.

The PC also features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB 3.1 Gen2 ports (rear), two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports (front), an HDMI 2.0 port, a 2.5-gigabit ethernet port, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, an SDXC card slot with UHS-II support, a 3.5 mm front stereo headset jack, three large 92mm fans, and a 650-watt internal power supply.

For easier upgrade, it comes with a hinged chassis lid, and the chassis features all-around customisable RGB lighting with user-replaceable RGB-backlit front logo, allowing users to have their signature design.

The pricing of the Core i7 model will start at $1,150 (about ₹85,493), while that of the Core i9 model will start at $1,350 (about ₹1,00,366), Intel said, and added that the PC is expected to be available starting in the third quarter of this year.