Intel unveils next-gen mobile chip Tiger Lake

Chip-maker Intel has unveiled a next frontier in mobile computing codenamed ‘Tiger Lake’ built on Intel’s 10nm+ process. The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven new chips are set to deliver improved graphics and video streaming performance.

According to Intel Executive Vice President Gregory Bryant, Tiger Lake is designed to bring Intel’s bold, people-led vision for mobile computing to life, with ground-breaking advances in every vector and experience that matters.

“With optimisations spanning the CPU, AI accelerators and discrete-level integrated graphics based on the new Intel Xe graphics architecture, Tiger Lake will deliver double-digit performance gains, massive AI performance improvements and a huge leap in graphics performance,” Bryant said at the ongoing ‘CES 2020’ conference on Monday.

The first Tiger Lake chips are expected to ship this year.

Earlier, Intel CEO Bob Swan kicked off the company’s news conference by sharing updates from its “Mobileye” business, including a demonstration of its self-driving robocar navigating traffic in a natural manner.

The drive demonstrated Mobileye’s unique and innovative approach to deliver safer mobility for all with a combination of AI, computer vision, the regulatory science model of RSS and true redundancy through independent sensing systems.

“At Intel, our ambition is to help customers make the most of technology inflections like AI, 5G and the intelligent edge so that together we can enrich lives and shape the world for decades to come. As we highlighted today, our drive to infuse intelligence into every aspect of computing can have positive impact at unprecedented scale,” Swan told the gathering.

Lisa Pearce, Intel Vice President of Architecture for Graphics and Software, provided insight into the progress on the new Intel Xe graphics architecture, which will provide huge performance gains in Tiger Lake, and previewed Intel’s first Xe-based discrete GPU, codenamed “DG1.”

Intel Executive Vice President Navin Shenoy announced that third Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, coming in the first half of 2020, will include new Intel ‘DL Boost’ extensions for built-in AI training acceleration, providing up to a 60% increase in training performance over the previous family.