Intel launches Core ultra 200V series processors in India

Intel, on 12 September 2024, launched its most efficient x86 processor family in India, the Intel Core Ultra 200V series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Code-named Lunar Lake, the new processors will drive the industry’s most advanced AI-powered PCs, featuring over 80 consumer designs from more than 20 leading global manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Samsung, the company shared in a press release.

The new Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors promise to deliver exceptional performance, breakthrough power efficiency, a significant leap in graphics capabilities, seamless application compatibility, enhanced security, and unparalleled AI computing power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, all devices equipped with these processors and running the latest version of Windows will be eligible for a free update to Copilot+ PC features, available starting in November.

Th processors introduce Intel’s new Xe2 graphics architecture, delivering 30% average performance improvement in mobile graphics.

The integrated Intel Arc GPU features up to eight new 2nd Gen Xe-cores, eight enhanced ray tracing units, support for up to three 4K monitors, and advanced Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) AI engines, offering up to 67 TOPS for superior creative applications and enhanced gaming performance with improved Xe SS kernels.

“We designed the new Core Ultra processors with a focus on performance, power efficiency, and unmatched AI compute capabilities. With Lion Cove P-cores, Lunar Lake delivers the fastest CPU core of any processor in a thin and light laptop. With Skymont E-Cores, we have doubled throughput for AI. With the new Xe2 graphics architecture, we bring the fastest built-in GPU in the industry and the fastest AI accelerator in a mobile processor ever”, Gokul V Subramaniam, President, Intel India and VP Client Computing Group said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.