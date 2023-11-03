Intel collaborates with EMS and ODMs to accelerate laptop manufacturing in India

November 03, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

Intel is partnering with eight prominent Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to fast-track laptop manufacturing in India.

Through this collaboration, Intel will bring its comprehensive understanding of the IT industry ecosystem to offer critical technological and operational insights to the local laptop manufacturing industry.

Intel’s contribution will extend to facilitating the production of complete entry-level laptops in India, encompassing the utilization of state-of-the-art SMT lines, establishing a rigorous quality control process for components, and benchmarking finished products.

Furthermore, Intel will extend support to ODMs across both Semi Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For several of these companies, this partnership represents their inaugural foray into laptop manufacturing. The collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem aims to empower them to meet domestic and global demand. The participating companies include Bhagwati Products Ltd, Dixon Technologies India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Optiemus Electronics Ltd, Panache Digilife Ltd, Smile Electronics Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, and VVDN Technologies Private Ltd.

“The collaboration between Intel and the Indian manufacturing ecosystem signifies a pivotal moment for the Indian electronics industry. Incorporating Intel’s technological investments and global system supply chain knowledge underscores our commitment to nurturing electronic manufacturing capabilities in India. By enabling the laptop manufacturing process, from surface mount technology assembly to finished product, we not only align with the objectives of the Make in India initiative but also contribute to the technological advancement of the nation,” stated Santhosh Viswanathan, VP & MD, India Region, Intel.

“I am delighted to see global organizations like Intel partnering with India to bolster and catalyze the electronics manufacturing ecosystem for laptops and computing. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to propel India’s Digital Economy to $1 Trillion and empower the electronics manufacturing ecosystem to contribute $300 billion by 2025-26,” remarked Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, India.

Additionally, Intel will host the India Tech Ecosystem Summit later in November. The Summit’s objective is to bring together local manufacturers and showcase their portfolio of devices manufactured in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.