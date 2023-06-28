Insta360 Go 3 launches compact action camera

June 28, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

Insta360 launched its Go 3 action camera on Tuesday (June 27). The device is touted to be the world’s smallest action camera. Prices start at $449.99 in the US. The camera weighs 35 grams and is equipped with gimbal-like stabilization and 360-degree horizon levelling features.

Insta360 Go 3 can capture up to 2.7K resolution videos and run up to 45 minutes on a single charge. Users can pair the camera with the Action Pod, to get up to 170 minutes of recording time per charge. The camera also supports features such as remote control and live preview using the detachable multi-function action pod.

The comes with IPX8 rating for improved water resistance and comes with a replaceable lens guard for added protection. Additionally, the action pod is also IPX4 rated.

The company has also introduced various accessories such as a magnetic pendant, a pivot stand, and an easy clip, which will allow you to attach the camera to a cap. Users can download the Insta360 app on both Android and iOS devices, to easily edit the captured footage on the go.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Insta360 Go 3 Action Camera is now available in select markets and comes with 32, 64, or 128 GB of internal storage. As for pricing, the base model standalone bundle that comes with 32 GB of storage is priced at $449.99 in the US.

The Insta360 Go 3 Action Camera is also available with various accessories as part of different bundles including action kit, travel kit, water sports kit- and more.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.