GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infinix’s first flip phone Zero Flip launched with 3.64 inch cover display and 50 MP selfie lens

The Infinix Zero Flip cover and displays have a similar 120 Hz refresh rate

Updated - October 17, 2024 03:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Infinix’s first flip phone Zero Flip launched with 3.64 inch cover display and 50 MP selfie lens

Infinix’s first flip phone Zero Flip launched with 3.64 inch cover display and 50 MP selfie lens | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Infinix on Thursday (October 17, 2024) launched its first ever flip phone, Infinix Zero Flip, in India featuring a 3.64 inch cover display with and 50 MP selfie camera. The new Infinix Zero Flip competes with Samsung, Oppo and Motorola flip phones in the market.

The Infinix Zero Flip cover and displays have a similar 120 Hz refresh rate. The main screen of Zero Flip is of 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED. The main screen has a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, while the cover display goes up to 1,100 nits. The cover screen also supports always-on-display.

The screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the external screen and Glass 7 for the battery cover. The company claims that Zero Flip hinge can withstand 4 lakh folding/unfolding.

The external screen supports apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Google Maps. Users can also access camera and other shortcut features without unfolding the phone.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Infinix Zero Flip comes with a 4,720 mAh battery, complemented by 70 W charger in the box. It also supports reverse charging capabilities.

Infinix has used the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor in Zero Flip with 8 GB RAM, up to 512 GB internal storage and up to 16 GB of extended RAM. It runs XOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box which is upgradable to Android 16 with 3 years of security updates.

Infinix Zero Flip uses a 50 MP main sensor along with a 50 MP ultrawide lens at rear. It has a 50 MP front camera too. The rear camera can record 4K at 30fps while the front can do at 4K 60fps.

The Chinese firm also offers hosts of AI features in camera as well as natively like translation, ask AI.

The Infinix Zero Flip can be purchased at ₹44,999 on Flipkart starting October 24.

Published - October 17, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.