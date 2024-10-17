Infinix on Thursday (October 17, 2024) launched its first ever flip phone, Infinix Zero Flip, in India featuring a 3.64 inch cover display with and 50 MP selfie camera. The new Infinix Zero Flip competes with Samsung, Oppo and Motorola flip phones in the market.

The Infinix Zero Flip cover and displays have a similar 120 Hz refresh rate. The main screen of Zero Flip is of 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED. The main screen has a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, while the cover display goes up to 1,100 nits. The cover screen also supports always-on-display.

The screens are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the external screen and Glass 7 for the battery cover. The company claims that Zero Flip hinge can withstand 4 lakh folding/unfolding.

The external screen supports apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, and Google Maps. Users can also access camera and other shortcut features without unfolding the phone.

Infinix Zero Flip comes with a 4,720 mAh battery, complemented by 70 W charger in the box. It also supports reverse charging capabilities.

Infinix has used the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor in Zero Flip with 8 GB RAM, up to 512 GB internal storage and up to 16 GB of extended RAM. It runs XOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box which is upgradable to Android 16 with 3 years of security updates.

Infinix Zero Flip uses a 50 MP main sensor along with a 50 MP ultrawide lens at rear. It has a 50 MP front camera too. The rear camera can record 4K at 30fps while the front can do at 4K 60fps.

The Chinese firm also offers hosts of AI features in camera as well as natively like translation, ask AI.

The Infinix Zero Flip can be purchased at ₹44,999 on Flipkart starting October 24.