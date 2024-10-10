GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infinix Zero Flip to use triple 50 MP lenses with 4K video recording and GoPro compatibility

The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Zero Flip on October 17 in India

Published - October 10, 2024 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Infinix Zero Flip to use triple 50 MP lenses with 4K video recording and GoPro compatibility | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Infinix’s first ever flip smartphone, Infinix Zero Flip, is going to feature dual 50 MP rear camera and a 50 MP front lens for selfies and recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second (fps). On top, both front and rear cameras will support 4K video recording with GoPro compatibility and 20+ camera modes.

The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Zero Flip on October 17 in India which is going to compete against Samsung and Motorola flip phones.

The Infinix’s Zero Flip main 50 MP lens will support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and can record 4K videos at 30 fps. It is expected to get Ultra Steady Mode for stable recordings.

The Zero Flip will use a secondary 50 MP ultrawide camera.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Infinix Zero Flip will ship with a 50 MP Samsung sensor at front for selfies. It also includes a hover selfie camera with LED and screen flash options.

The dual view mode on Zero Flip supports simultaneous recording with both the front and rear cameras. The phone will come with AI Vlog Mode as well.

With a 3.64-inch outer display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and 100+ apps optimized for cover display, the phone provides smooth visuals and intuitive interactions, enhancing the overall photography experience without needing to open the device.

The new Infinix Zero Flip will with a 3.64-inch cover display having a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Inifnix claims that the Zero Flip’s hinge can withstanding 400,000 folds.

