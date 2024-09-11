GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infinix Zero 40 5G expected to bring gen AI features like eraser, translation, image generator

Infinix Zero 40 5G will be a Flipkart exclusive launch

Published - September 11, 2024 03:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Infinix Zero 40 5G expected to bring gen AI features like eraser, translation, image generator

Infinix Zero 40 5G expected to bring gen AI features like eraser, translation, image generator | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transsion Holdings owned smartphone brand Infinix on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) said to launch Zero 40 5G smartphone on September 18 in India. The upcoming Infinix Zero 40 5G will also bring generative AI features into it.

The new Zero 40 5G will be a cutting-edge smartphone designed to elevate mobile creativity and productivity with a suite of advanced AI-powered features, the company revealed.

Infinix Zero 40 5G is expected to get AI features like eraser which will allow users to easily remove unwanted objects from images, AI wallpaper feature, with ability to generate custom wallpapers from text or images, and the AI cut-out sticker feature to create dynamic stickers from image cutouts.

Infinix Zero 40 5G is rumoured to bring the AI Vlog, which makes creating high-quality vlogs effortless for the social media generation with just a single click.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It is likely to have AI image generator, AI translate for real-time multilingual communication, and AI text generator as well.

Infinix Zero 40 5G will be a Flipkart exclusive launch.

