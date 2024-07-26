GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infinix, Samsung partner to use AI-enhanced ISOCELL sensor in former’s upcoming phones

The Chinese smartphone maker claims this tuned up lens offers clarity, detail, and a better low-light performance

Updated - July 26, 2024 12:19 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 11:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Infinix has partnered with Samsung to use latter’s 108 MP AI-powered advanced deep learning algorithm (AIADLA) lens based on Samsung ISOCELL’s image sensor software algorithm.

The Chinese smartphone maker claims this tuned up lens offers clarity, detail, and a better low-light performance.

The AIADLA leverages Samsung ISOCELL’s deep learning algorithms to optimise noise reduction and detail reproduction.

Through advanced image processing capabilities, the algorithm enables users to capture detailed, high-resolution images even when using the main mobile camera from a distance.

Notably, the AIADLA enhances the overall user experience by reducing noise and distortion in low-light conditions, claims Infinix.

The AIADLA achieves results by leveraging a pre-trained database of images for AI-powered calibration during the software mosaic rearrangement process. This innovative approach, which builds upon Samsung’s ISOCELL sensor hardware remosaic technology, enables the algorithm to intelligently adapt to different scenes.

This AI innovation will be integrated into upcoming Infinix smartphone models scheduled to be released soon.

“The partnership between Infinix and Samsung’s System LSI Business will redefine the mobile photography experience,” said Weiqi Nie, Head of Product at Infinix. “By harnessing the power of AI and deep learning, we are empowering users to capture stunning, professional-grade images with the convenience of their smartphones.

“Our collaboration with Infinix has enabled the development of AI-Powered Advanced Deep Learning Algorithm, leveraging our sophisticated ISCOELL deep learning algorithms,” said Seongwook Song, Master, System LSI Sensor Architecture Team at Samsung Electronics.

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.