Infinix to launch its first ever flip phone on October 17 in India

The new flip from the Chinese company will compete against Samsung and Motorola flip phones

Updated - October 04, 2024 04:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Infinix to launch its first ever flip phone on October 17 in India

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transsion Holdings owned smartphone maker Infinix will launch its first ever flip smartphone, Infinix Zero Flip, on October 17 in India.

The new flip from the Chinese company will compete against Samsung and Motorola flip phones in the country.

The new Infinix Zero Flip is expected to ship with a 3.64-inch cover display and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

“This large outer display will enhance multitasking, making it easy to check notifications, control media, and interact with apps without having to flip open the device,” said Infinix.

Inifnix claims that the Zero Flip’s hinge can withstanding 400,000 folds.

The dual rear lenses are visible on the product page, however, the company has kept more details about the Zero Flip under the wrap.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:31 pm IST

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

