Chinese smartphone maker Infinix upcoming smartphone launch, Infinix Hot 50 5G, is being confirmed to launch on September 5 in India. The new Infinix Hot 50 will land in the mid segment and claims be the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment at 7.8mm thick.

The upcoming Hot 50 5G is likely to be a part of other Hot 50 series smartphones like the Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro and Hot 50 Pro+.

The Transsion Holdings company has created a microsite of the phone where it has listed some highlights about it.

Infinix Hot 50 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with 4 GB and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The smartphone is likely to use a 5,000 mAh battery. It will run Android 14 out of the box. The IP54 rating has been confirmed as well.

The Hot 50 will ship with triple rear camera and a single front lens.

The Hot 50 will get two shades: Black and Blue.

Infinix Hot 50 5G claims a segment-first TUV SUD A-Level 60-month fluency assurance that guarantees consistently smooth and reliable performance for up to 5 years, the company claims.