Infinix Note 40 Pro: A game-changing mid-range smartphone with battery and charging innovation

The smartphone market has no dearth of devices that focus on offering high-end cameras, attractive designs and processors. However, not many manufacturers are focused on releasing smartphones with competent battery life and improved charging solutions.

The new Infinix Note 40 Pro packs a massive 5000mAh battery, advanced wireless and wired charging options, an attractive design with Active Halo Lighting and a custom chipset for battery enhancements. Priced at ₹21,999(Flipkart), the smartphone offers an interesting proposition for users who value battery and charging.

Design

The Infinix Note 40 Pro boasts a curved AMOLED screen which looks slick. The sleek device measures 164.28 x 74.5 x 8.09mm for an improved in-hand feel. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for improved resistance against scratches and cracks.

The smartphone packs an AI Active Halo Lighting feature that encircles the rear camera module. This delivers seamless colour transitions and visual cues for notifications, gaming, music playback, AI interactions, and charging. The Note 40 Pro is available in two colours: Vintage Green and Cityscape Golden.

Display

The Infinix Note 40 Pro comes with an FHD+ 6.78-inch 3D-curved AMOLED screen that offers vibrant colours and deep contrast.

It comes with support for up to 120Hz screen refresh which is particularly suited for gaming and scrolling through content.

Additionally, the display supports HDR playback on YouTube, providing enhanced contrast and colours for a more immersive viewing experience. The screen is adequately bright and can be used even under direct sunlight.

Charging and Battery

The Infinix Note 40 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with support for 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

It has the company’s proprietary Cheetah X1 power management chipset which is said to optimise energy efficiency and endurance. The device comes with Multi-Speed Fast Charging capabilities allowing users to choose between charging speeds as per their specific needs.

The device comes with support for a Wireless MagCharge charging technology. When at home, users can wirelessly charge their devices by using the MagPad. When outdoors, the device can be attached to the MagCase for wireless charging via the MagPower power bank.

The Note 40 Pro supports both wired and wireless Reverse Charging, transforming your device into a portable power bank for other gadgets. The phone also comes with Bypass Charging 2.0 and Universal Charging compatibility, including USB C PD3.0 support.

Camera

The Infinix Note 40 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary 108MP camera is the only proper shooter here and it comes with Optical Image Stabilization.

The camera will allow you to capture sharp and vivid pictures, especially in well-lit conditions.

For close-up shots, the 2MP macro shooter allows users to explore the finer details of subjects, providing a unique perspective. However, the lower-quality sensor does not allow for much clarity. Additionally, the 2MP depth sensor contributes to portrait shots by enhancing the background blur.

On the front, the device has a 32MP selfie camera, which delivers crisp and clear self-portraits and supports video calls with adequate clarity.

Performance and software

The Infinix Note 40 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

We were able to switch between casual apps seamlessly without experiencing any noticeable issues. To prevent overheating during prolonged usage or intensive tasks, the Note 40 Pro employs a vapour chamber (VC) heat dissipation technology.

While the device handles day-to-day tasks with relative ease, including web browsing, social media scrolling, and light gaming, it may not be suitable for high-end gaming or resource-intensive applications. However, for most users seeking reliable performance for daily activities, the Note 40 Pro offers a competent experience.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G runs XOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box. The software is relatively clean. However, we observed that system animations weren’t as snappy as we would have liked at default setting.

Additionally, the device features the company’s Folex AI assistant, powered by ChatGPT. Looking ahead, users can expect two years of major software updates and three years of security patches for the device.

Verdict

The Infinix Note 40 Pro offers exceptional battery life, advanced charging options, a sleek design, AI Active Halo Lighting, and a passable camera setup. If you are interested in purchasing a mid-range smartphone with next-generation charging capabilities in addition to a relatively competent smartphone experience, the Infinix Note 40 Pro could be a good option for you.

