Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G racing edition launched with F1 inspired design

Infinix on Saturday (August 24, 2024) launched the Note 40 Racing Edition series of smartphones co-created by BMW-owned Design Works having F1 inspired design. The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition series has two phones: Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G.

The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition series brings 6.78 inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has a 4,600 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging, while the Note 40 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 45 W charger. The devices also have wireless MagCharging solution comprising of 20 W wireless MagPad and a MagCase to support wireless charging.

Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition features halo lighting for notifications and controls. They are IP53 rated for splashes.

The series brings a 108 MP triple camera setup with OIS, and a 32 MP selfie camera.

Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. They operate on a clean Android 14, with a promise of 2 major updates and 3 years of security patches.

The Note 40 Pro 5G has been priced at ₹15,999, while the Note 40 Pro+ 5G sells at ₹18,999. Both the models will be available on Flipkart starting August 26.