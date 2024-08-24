GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition features halo lighting for notifications and controls

Updated - August 24, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G racing edition launched with F1 inspired design | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Infinix on Saturday (August 24, 2024) launched the Note 40 Racing Edition series of smartphones co-created by BMW-owned Design Works having F1 inspired design. The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition series has two phones: Note 40 Pro+ 5G and Note 40 Pro 5G.

The Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition series brings 6.78 inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G has a 4,600 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging, while the Note 40 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 45 W charger. The devices also have wireless MagCharging solution comprising of 20 W wireless MagPad and a MagCase to support wireless charging.

Infinix, Samsung partner to use AI-enhanced ISOCELL sensor in former’s upcoming phones

Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition features halo lighting for notifications and controls. They are IP53 rated for splashes.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The series brings a 108 MP triple camera setup with OIS, and a 32 MP selfie camera.

Infinix 720° SphereTech NFC tech introduced to enhance card reading

Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. They operate on a clean Android 14, with a promise of 2 major updates and 3 years of security patches.

The Note 40 Pro 5G has been priced at ₹15,999, while the Note 40 Pro+ 5G sells at ₹18,999. Both the models will be available on Flipkart starting August 26.

