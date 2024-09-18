ADVERTISEMENT

Infinix launches Zero 40 5G smartphone with 144 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP front lens. Details

Updated - September 18, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Transsion Holdings company has used a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 45 W charger

The Hindu Bureau

Infinix launches Zero 40 5G smartphone with 144 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP front lens. Details | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) launched Infinix Zero 40 5G smartphone in India with a pinch of gen AI features like eraser, translate, image generation.

Infinix Zero 40 5G has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the back.

The Transsion Holdings company has used a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 45 W charger in the box. It also supports 20 W wireless charging.

Infinix Zero 40 5G uses MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset with 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It promises 2 Android upgrades and 3 years of security patches.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Zero 40 5G sports a 108 MP main camera with OIS and EIS, alongside a 50 MP ultrawide lens. It has a 50 MP front shooter camera. The phone can shoot 4K 60 FPS front and rear. The Vlog Mode is also available.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G starts at ₹24,999 (12 GB/ 256 GB) and ₹27,999 (12 GB/ 512 GB). It comes in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black, starting September 21 on Flipkart.

