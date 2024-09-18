Infinix launches Zero 40 5G smartphone with 144 Hz refresh rate, 50 MP front lens. Details

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) launched Infinix Zero 40 5G smartphone in India with a pinch of gen AI features like eraser, translate, image generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infinix Zero 40 5G has a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the back.

The Transsion Holdings company has used a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 45 W charger in the box. It also supports 20 W wireless charging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infinix Zero 40 5G uses MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset with 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It promises 2 Android upgrades and 3 years of security patches.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Zero 40 5G sports a 108 MP main camera with OIS and EIS, alongside a 50 MP ultrawide lens. It has a 50 MP front shooter camera. The phone can shoot 4K 60 FPS front and rear. The Vlog Mode is also available.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G starts at ₹24,999 (12 GB/ 256 GB) and ₹27,999 (12 GB/ 512 GB). It comes in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black, starting September 21 on Flipkart.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.