ADVERTISEMENT

Infinix launches Inbook AirPro+ with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Copilot button

Updated - October 17, 2024 03:59 pm IST

The Infinix Inbook AirPro+ comes with 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD

The Hindu Bureau

Infinix launches Inbook AirPro+ with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Copilot button | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Infinix on Thursday (October 17, 2024) launched the Inbook AirPro+ laptop with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and a dedicated Copilot button in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Infinix Inbook AirPro+ has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 120 Hz refresh rate, 440 nits brightness, and 100% coverage of both sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts.

The Infinix Inbook AirPro+ comes with 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inbook AirPro+ features a full metal body design using aluminum and magnesium alloy. It has backlit keyboard as well. The laptop weighs around 1 kg.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Infinix offers a 57 Wh battery in the Inbook AirPro+ along with a 65 W fast charging via USB-C. The laptop also comes with the Flash Link feature for sharing between mobile devices and the laptop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inbook AirPro+ offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

It also has an FHD+ IR webcam with Face unlock powered by Windows Hello.

The Infinix Inbook AirPro+ will sell at ₹49,990 on Flipkart starting October 22.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US