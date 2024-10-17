Infinix on Thursday (October 17, 2024) launched the Inbook AirPro+ laptop with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and a dedicated Copilot button in India.

Infinix Inbook AirPro+ has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 120 Hz refresh rate, 440 nits brightness, and 100% coverage of both sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts.

The Infinix Inbook AirPro+ comes with 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

The Inbook AirPro+ features a full metal body design using aluminum and magnesium alloy. It has backlit keyboard as well. The laptop weighs around 1 kg.

Infinix offers a 57 Wh battery in the Inbook AirPro+ along with a 65 W fast charging via USB-C. The laptop also comes with the Flash Link feature for sharing between mobile devices and the laptop.

The Inbook AirPro+ offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

It also has an FHD+ IR webcam with Face unlock powered by Windows Hello.

The Infinix Inbook AirPro+ will sell at ₹49,990 on Flipkart starting October 22.