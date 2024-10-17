GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Infinix launches Inbook AirPro+ with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Copilot button

The Infinix Inbook AirPro+ comes with 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD

Updated - October 17, 2024 03:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Infinix launches Inbook AirPro+ with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Copilot button

Infinix launches Inbook AirPro+ with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Copilot button | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Infinix on Thursday (October 17, 2024) launched the Inbook AirPro+ laptop with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and a dedicated Copilot button in India.

Infinix Inbook AirPro+ has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 120 Hz refresh rate, 440 nits brightness, and 100% coverage of both sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts.

The Infinix Inbook AirPro+ comes with 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD.

The Inbook AirPro+ features a full metal body design using aluminum and magnesium alloy. It has backlit keyboard as well. The laptop weighs around 1 kg.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Infinix offers a 57 Wh battery in the Inbook AirPro+ along with a 65 W fast charging via USB-C. The laptop also comes with the Flash Link feature for sharing between mobile devices and the laptop.

The Inbook AirPro+ offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

It also has an FHD+ IR webcam with Face unlock powered by Windows Hello.

The Infinix Inbook AirPro+ will sell at ₹49,990 on Flipkart starting October 22.

Published - October 17, 2024 03:41 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.