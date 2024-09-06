ADVERTISEMENT

Infinix Hot 50 5G launched in India with Dimensity processor for entry segment buyers 

Published - September 06, 2024 02:37 pm IST

The Hot 50 5G holds a 5,000 mAh battery and an 18 W charger inside the box

The Hindu Bureau

Infinix Hot 50 5G launched in India with Dimensity processor for entry segment buyers  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transsion Holding owned Infinix has launched the Hot 50 5G smartphone in India. The entry segment 5G phone also brings IP54 rating and wet touch feature that allows operation even if screen or fingers are wet.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It operates XOS 14.5 based on Android 14. Virtual RAM till 16 GB is also available and 1 TB expandable storage.

The Hot 50 5G holds a 5,000 mAh battery and an 18 W charger inside the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Infinix 50 5G sports a 50 MP main lens along with a 2 MP depth sensor. It has an 8 MP front camera.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G retails at ₹9,999 (4 GB/ 64 GB) and ₹10,999 (8 GB/ 128 GB) in Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, Sleek Black, and Vibrant Blue colors. It goes on sale starting September 9 on Flipkart.

