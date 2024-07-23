Infinix 720° SphereTech NFC tech introduced to enhance card reading

Infinix has introduced its 720-degree (720°) SphereTech Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to enhance the versatility and reliability of NFC applications on mobile devices.

“While current NFC technology enables mobile payments and transit access, it often results in transaction failures and user frustration, particularly in crowded or fast-paced environments where precise alignment is necessary for successful interactions, which can be cumbersome and unreliable,” said Infinix.

Infinix’s 720° SphereTech NFC technology is designed to tackle these limitations by offering improvement, eliminating the need for precise alignment, it said.

This technology comes with three major breakthroughs in spatial layout, signal compatibility, and material type configuration. This proprietary, self-developed patent has increased the card reading area by 200% and doubled the signal range.

Furthermore, Infinix’s 720° SphereTech NFC technology is the first to support reading and tapping cards from three sides of the mobile device, such as the front, top, and back, compared to the existing 360° NFC technology, which only reads cards from the back.

The Infinix’s 720° SphereTech NFC technology excels in busy public spaces by overcoming angle limitations for smoother and more reliable interactions. Its advanced security features set a new standard with the capability to remotely disable NFC functions on lost or stolen devices.

This innovation will create a new generation of mobile services that are more intuitive and effortless.

“Our commitment to innovation and understanding user needs has driven us to create a solution that not only enhances functionality but also provides unparalleled security and convenience for our users. The 720° SphereTech NFC significantly improves the mobile experience in NFC applications, offering seamless, reliable, and secure interactions from multiple angles”, said Li Cao, Senior Manager, NFC Department of Infinix.

