Indkal launches Acer’s M series hybrid mini LED televisions in India

The Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies on Monday (November 25, 2024) launched Acer M series hybrid mini LED QLED smart televisions in India. The new Acer M series mini LED TVs come in 65-inch and 75-inch QLED panels.

The Google TV based Acer M series mini LED QLED TVs operate on Android 11 and upgradable till Android 14.

Acer M series mini LED TVs come with 1,400 nits peak brightness, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of up to 144 Hz.

The QLED diplay supports 1.07 billion colours with wide colour gamut+, DCI P3 up to 98%, and super blacklevel augmentation.

The series has Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC), and Full Array Precise Local Dimming features as well.

The Acer mini QLED TVs offer 60 W of sound output on a 2.1 channel speaker systems and with a dedicated rear woofer. They are compatible with Google Assistant as well.

The Acer hybrid mini LED runs on an AI-enabled DynamIQ Realtek dual processor introduced in the Indian market for the first time, said Indkal, a licensee of Acer in India.

Then new Acer M series mini LED QLED TV range starts from ₹89,999 (65-inch).

“By integrating the latest advancements in display, processing, and audio technologies, we have created a truly remarkable home entertainment experience that sets a new benchmark for the industry,” said Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies.