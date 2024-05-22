ADVERTISEMENT

India’s wearable market grew over 2%, boAt leads with nearly 24% share

Published - May 22, 2024 04:54 pm IST

Smartwatch shipments declined by 7.3% yoy to 9.6 million units

The Hindu Bureau

India’s wearable market grew over 2%, boAt leads with nearly 24% share | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s wearable market grew 2.1% year-over-year (yoy) to 25.6 million units. The average selling price (ASP) for overall wearables declined by 17.8% in Q1 2024, from $22.62 to $18.59 (around ₹1,547), revealed International Data Corporation (IDC).

Smartwatch shipments declined for the first time since Q4 2018, by 7.3% yoy to 9.6 million units. The share of smartwatches within wearables dropped to 37.6% from 41.4% in Q1 2023. Excess inventory in the online channel and fewer new launches led to this decline, the report says.

Smartwatch ASPs dropped to $20.65 (₹1,719) from $29.24 a year ago on the back of e-tailer sales events and discounts. The share of advanced smartwatches increased from 2.0% to 3.2%.

The earwear category grew by 8.3% yoy, shipping 15.9 million units. Within earwear, the share of the Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment reached 70.1% from 63.8% a year ago, growing by 19% yoy.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Other shipments of earwear (including tethered and over-ear) declined by 10.6%. ASPs for earwear declined by 7.3% to $16.62 (₹1,383).

The top five vendors namely boAt (23.9%), Noise (13.8%), Fire-Bolt (9.4%), Boult (7.5%), and Oppo (5.2%), remain unchanged from a year ago. Although their collective share declined from 63.9% to 59.9%.

Offline channel share increased to 37.9% from 26.1% in Q1 2023. Online channel shipments declined by 14.1% yoy in Q1 2024.

The momentum for the smart ring category continues, with 64 thousand smart rings shipping in Q1 2024 at an ASP of $173.06 (₹14,410).

Ultrahuman continues to lead the smart ring market in India with a 43.9% share, followed closely by Pi Ring at 40.1% and Aabo at third with an 8.4% share.

