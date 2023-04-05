ADVERTISEMENT

India’s smart TV shipments grew 28% YoY in 2022; Xiaomi leads the market 

April 05, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

India’s smart TV shipments grew 28% year-over-year in 2022 with OnePlus, Vu, and TLC among the fastest-growing brands in the segment

The Hindu Bureau

India’s smart TV shipments grew 28% YoYin 2022 driven by strong shipments during the festive season and other factors in the third quarter. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s smart TV shipments grew 28% YoYin 2022 driven by strong shipments during the festive season in the third quarter, multiple new launches and demand for bigger screen TVs in the lower price tier.

While the average selling price dropped by 8% year-over-year in 2022, the contribution of smart TV was over 90%, the highest ever, a report from Counterpoint said.

Consumers are preferring bigger screen sizes along with Dolby integration, especially 43-inches due to which shipments in the segment grew by 29%. The size was also seen to have trickled down to the budget price range. And while Indian brands showed the fastest growth with a share of 24% in smart TV shipments, global and Chinese brands had 40% and 36% shares respectively, the report said.

Brand’s market share

Xiaomi led the Indian TV market in 2022 with an overall 11% share. The brand’s 32 inch model were the main volume drivers. Samsung, LG, OnePlus and TLC took other top slots in that order.

OnePlus, Vu and TLC were the fastest growing brands in 2022, according to the report.

In the premium segment, Sony continued to be the most preferred brand with most of its TV launches coming with Google TV. And while new TVs are coming with newer features, such as integrated soundbars and free TV channels, more than three-fifths share of the total TV market during the year was controlled by MediaTek chips. 

