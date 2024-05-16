ADVERTISEMENT

India’s PC market grows 2.6% in Q1 2024, HP leads with over 30% market share

Published - May 16, 2024 04:22 pm IST

The desktop and workstation categories grew by 10.1% yoy and 2.7% yoy

The Hindu Bureau

Indian personal computer (PC) market shipped 3.07 million units in Q1 2024, up 2.6% year-over-year (yoy), noted International Data Corporation (IDC). It includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations.

The desktop and workstation categories grew by 10.1% yoy and 2.7% yoy, respectively, and notebooks declined by 1.7% yoy. However, premium notebooks (>$1,000) grew by a healthy 21% yoy.

In Q1 2024, the consumer segment grew by 4.4% yoy due to low volumes in Q1 2023 and some demand coming from e-tail channels. The commercial segment grew by 1.3% yoy on the back of 56.9% yoy growth in the government segment despite a decline in enterprise orders.

Brand wise, HP led the market with a share of 30.1% in Q1 2024 as it topped the charts in both commercial and consumer segments with shares of 32.4% and 26.9% respectively.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

HP lead in both desktop and notebook categories with 28.9% and 30.4% shares respectively. However, its shipments declined by 8.8% yoy due to reduced enterprise orders and consumer shipment delays.

Dell came second with a share of 17.5%. In commercial and consumer segments, it achieved a growth of 32.1% yoy and 20.7% yoy respectively. Dell had one of its best quarters in the commercial desktop category shipping 155,000 units, up 54% yoy, helped by government orders.

Acer was third with a share of 15.4%. It did well in the commercial segment in both desktop and notebook categories, growing by 19.9% yoy and 32.0% yoy, respectively. Its consumer segment grew by 51.7% yoy, driven by good momentum in e-tail channels.

Lenovo stood fourth with a share of 15.1% and a decline of 1.3% yoy. While it was second behind HP in the consumer segment with a share of 13.5%, it stood fourth in the commercial segment with a share of 16.3%. The vendor struggled in the government segment but fared well in the SMB segment, second behind HP with a share of 22%, growing by 9.4% yoy.

Asus got fifth position with a 5.9% share and a yoy decline of 8.3%. It stood second in the consumer notebook category ahead of Lenovo, with a share of 16.5%.

“The consumer segment had a third consecutive quarter of yoy growth. However, the demand softened from the high double-digit growth in the previous two quarters to under 5% growth. Vendors focused on clearing inventory, while a few vendors faced shipment delays leading to lower than expected sell-in,” said Bharath Shenoy, Research Manager, IDC India & South Asia.

