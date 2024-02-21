India’s PC market declined 6.6% in 2023 

February 21, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

India’s PC market inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations shipped 13.9 million units in 2023, a decline of 6.6% YoY.

The desktop category grew by 6.7% YoY, and notebooks and workstations declined by 11.1% YoY and 14% YoY respectively.

The total market rebounded in 2H23 with 12.9% YoY growth after a weak first half. 4Q23 grew 11.4% YoY as both desktops and notebooks grew by 16.8% YoY and 9.9% YoY respectively, IDC said in a blog post.

The consumer segment witnessed a decline of 3.1% YoY and the commercial segment declined by 9.7% due to reduced demand from enterprises. Growth remained strong in the education and government sectors. An 80% growth was registered in the education sector while an 18% growth was recorded in government demand.

Despite the decline in 2023, the market was ahead of per-COVID shipments, underscoring stability in the consumer segment. Reduced consumer demand resulted in steep shipment correction in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. The decision on import regulations, improving market sentiment, and aggressive push from vendors ensures market recovery in the second half of 2023, Bharat Shenoy, Senior research analyst at IDC said.

HP led the Indian market with a 31.5% share

HP led in both the commercial and consumer segments with 33.6%, and 29.4% respectively. HP continued to lead both the desktop and notebook categories with 25.1% and 33.8% shares each.

Lenovo was a distant second with a share of 16.7% in 2023. The vendor, however, witnessed a 17.8% YoY decline in shipments primarily due to a slowdown in the SMB segment and its minimal presence in the government and education space.

Dell Technologies stood in third with a share of 15.5%, witnessing a steep decline of 24.5% YoY in 2023. While the company continued to hold the second position in the commercial segment with a 20% market share, it held the fourth position behind Lenovo in the consumer segment with a share of 10.8%. The reliance on enterprises and delays in orders impacted Dell the most.

Acer Group and Asus stood in the fourth and fifth positions with 12.3% and 7.9% market share respectively. While Acer recorded growth of 16.1% YoY in 2023, Asus recorded growth of 8.6%.

Acer registered strong traction in the government and education sectors, leading the commercial desktop category with a share of 29.6%.

Asus, meanwhile, performed well in the consumer segment, managing to ship more than a million units in the consumer segment for the first time in 2023. The company managed to capture 15.1% of the consumer segment, behind only HP.