ADVERTISEMENT

Indian wearable market declines 10% for the first time; ASP continues to fall

Published - August 09, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Smartwatches struggled declining by 27.4% yoy to 9.3 million units

The Hindu Bureau

Indian wearable market declines 10% for the first time; ASP continues to fall | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s wearable device market declined for the first time ever, by 10% year-over-year (yoy) to 29.5 million units, noted International Data Corporation’s (IDC). The first half of 2024 declined by 4.7%, shipping 55.1 million units.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cautious inventory stocking by the vendors with a focus on clearing the old stock before the festive season begins and fewer new launches were the key reasons for this decline, the research firm said.

The average selling price (ASP) for the overall wearables also hit a record low, declining by 10.3% from $21 (₹1,761) to $18.8 (₹1,577) in 2Q24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smartwatches struggled declining by 27.4% yoy to 9.3 million units. The share of smartwatches within wearables dropped to 31.5% from 39.0% in 2Q23. Smartwatch ASP dropped to $20.6 (₹1,728) from $25.6 (₹2,147) a year ago due to price cuts to clear inventory and discounts/offers by brands, Advanced smartwatches grew by 21.9%, with market share increasing from 1.5% to 2.5%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earwear category remained flat, growing by 0.7% yoy with 20.1 million units. Within earwear, the share of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment reached a record 71% from 65.5% a year ago, growing by 9.1% yoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earwear others (which includes Tethered and Over Ear) shipments declined by 16.1% with 5.8 million units. Earwear ASP declined by 4.2% to $17.2 (₹1,443).

Smart ring category continues to grow, with more than 72 thousand smart rings shipment in 2Q24 at an ASP of $204.6 (₹17,166). Ultrahuman led with a 48.4% share, followed by Pi Ring at 27.5% and Aabo at third with a 10.5% share.

IDC expects the launch of more affordable smart rings by incumbent wearable brands during the upcoming festive season in the next few months.

Share of the online channel increased to 63.4% from 62.0% in 1Q24, growing by 17.6% QoQ. While offline channel shipments witnessed 11.1% growth QoQ.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US