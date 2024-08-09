Indian wearable market declines 10% for the first time; ASP continues to fall

India’s wearable device market declined for the first time ever, by 10% year-over-year (yoy) to 29.5 million units, noted International Data Corporation’s (IDC). The first half of 2024 declined by 4.7%, shipping 55.1 million units.

Cautious inventory stocking by the vendors with a focus on clearing the old stock before the festive season begins and fewer new launches were the key reasons for this decline, the research firm said.

The average selling price (ASP) for the overall wearables also hit a record low, declining by 10.3% from $21 (₹1,761) to $18.8 (₹1,577) in 2Q24.

Smartwatches struggled declining by 27.4% yoy to 9.3 million units. The share of smartwatches within wearables dropped to 31.5% from 39.0% in 2Q23. Smartwatch ASP dropped to $20.6 (₹1,728) from $25.6 (₹2,147) a year ago due to price cuts to clear inventory and discounts/offers by brands, Advanced smartwatches grew by 21.9%, with market share increasing from 1.5% to 2.5%.

Earwear category remained flat, growing by 0.7% yoy with 20.1 million units. Within earwear, the share of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment reached a record 71% from 65.5% a year ago, growing by 9.1% yoy.

Earwear others (which includes Tethered and Over Ear) shipments declined by 16.1% with 5.8 million units. Earwear ASP declined by 4.2% to $17.2 (₹1,443).

Smart ring category continues to grow, with more than 72 thousand smart rings shipment in 2Q24 at an ASP of $204.6 (₹17,166). Ultrahuman led with a 48.4% share, followed by Pi Ring at 27.5% and Aabo at third with a 10.5% share.

IDC expects the launch of more affordable smart rings by incumbent wearable brands during the upcoming festive season in the next few months.

Share of the online channel increased to 63.4% from 62.0% in 1Q24, growing by 17.6% QoQ. While offline channel shipments witnessed 11.1% growth QoQ.