GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian wearable market declines 10% for the first time; ASP continues to fall

Smartwatches struggled declining by 27.4% yoy to 9.3 million units

Published - August 09, 2024 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian wearable market declines 10% for the first time; ASP continues to fall

Indian wearable market declines 10% for the first time; ASP continues to fall | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s wearable device market declined for the first time ever, by 10% year-over-year (yoy) to 29.5 million units, noted International Data Corporation’s (IDC). The first half of 2024 declined by 4.7%, shipping 55.1 million units.

Cautious inventory stocking by the vendors with a focus on clearing the old stock before the festive season begins and fewer new launches were the key reasons for this decline, the research firm said.

The average selling price (ASP) for the overall wearables also hit a record low, declining by 10.3% from $21 (₹1,761) to $18.8 (₹1,577) in 2Q24.

Smartwatches struggled declining by 27.4% yoy to 9.3 million units. The share of smartwatches within wearables dropped to 31.5% from 39.0% in 2Q23. Smartwatch ASP dropped to $20.6 (₹1,728) from $25.6 (₹2,147) a year ago due to price cuts to clear inventory and discounts/offers by brands, Advanced smartwatches grew by 21.9%, with market share increasing from 1.5% to 2.5%.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Earwear category remained flat, growing by 0.7% yoy with 20.1 million units. Within earwear, the share of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment reached a record 71% from 65.5% a year ago, growing by 9.1% yoy.

Earwear others (which includes Tethered and Over Ear) shipments declined by 16.1% with 5.8 million units. Earwear ASP declined by 4.2% to $17.2 (₹1,443).

Smart ring category continues to grow, with more than 72 thousand smart rings shipment in 2Q24 at an ASP of $204.6 (₹17,166). Ultrahuman led with a 48.4% share, followed by Pi Ring at 27.5% and Aabo at third with a 10.5% share.

IDC expects the launch of more affordable smart rings by incumbent wearable brands during the upcoming festive season in the next few months.

Share of the online channel increased to 63.4% from 62.0% in 1Q24, growing by 17.6% QoQ. While offline channel shipments witnessed 11.1% growth QoQ.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / accessories

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.