IMC 2024: Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V3 and V3 4G feature phones

Reliance Jio launched JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones during the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024.

Published - October 15, 2024 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones bring style and design into the heart of digital transformation.

The JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones bring style and design into the heart of digital transformation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Extending its JioBharat series, Reliance Jio on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) launched JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones during the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024.

The new JioBharat 4G feature phones support 23 Indian languages.

The JioBharat V3 and V4 4G feature phones bring style and design into the heart of digital transformation, said Jio.

The JioBharat V3 and V4 succeed the JioBharat V2 launched in 2023.

Both, the JioBharat V3 and V4, offer access to over 455 live TV channels with JioTV. They also have JioCinema for movies, videos, and sports content.

The new Jio 4G feature phones have UPI integration with an in- built sound box for digital payments.

Both, the JioBharat V3 and V4 come with a 1,000 mAh battery, and an expandable storage of up to 128 GB.

Both the JioBharat V3 and V4 have been priced at Rs 1,099. They will be available shortly at all offline outlets as well as on JioMart and Amazon.

“As Jio continues its journey, it remains focused on its goal of transforming India into a digitally empowered society, where every individual has the tools and opportunities to succeed. JioBharat is not just a product, it’s a movement towards a more connected, inclusive and empowered India,” said Reliance Jio.

