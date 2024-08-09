Humane’s AI Pin see more returns than sales: Report  

Humane’s AI Pin has faced negative reviews since its launch in April this year. Between May and August, more AI Pins were returned than purchased, a report from The Verge said.

The company has reportedly hit $1million in total returns against $9million sales, and only 7,000 units have not been returned, the report said.

Additionally, Humane’s AI Pin and accessories have brought in just over $9 million in lifetime sales and 1,000 purchases were cancelled before shipping. Around $1 million worth of the product has also been returned.

The low sales figures project a troubling picture for Humane, which had raised over $200 million in funds from notable Silicon Valley executives like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

To date, around 10,000 Pins and accessories have been shipped, a meagre number compared to the 100,000 Pins the company hoped to ship within the first year.

While Humane said there are inaccuracies in the Verge’s reporting, “including financial data”. The company refused to provide specifics on the financial data.

