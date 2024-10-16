GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Huawei launches GT5 smartwatch with AI-Powered sports and fitness tracking features 

Huawei launched its GT5 smartwatch with emotional wellbeing assistant, AI-powered sports and fitness tracking  

Updated - October 16, 2024 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Huawei launched the ultra-premium GT5 smartwatch

Huawei launched the ultra-premium GT5 smartwatch | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Huawei, on 16th October 2024, launched the ultra-premium GT5 smartwatch. The watch comes powered the company’s proprietary TruSense technology for accurate health and fitness tracking, enhanced satellite-based GNSS tracking, and a unique emotional wellbeing assistant.

The GT5 features a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, with 352 PPI for the male and 326 PPI for the female edition. The watch includes more than 10,000 dials in total, with 11 new dynamic watch faces that adapt based on the user’s emotional state. The GT5 is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it perfect for aquatic activities.

The watch also features a Stay Fit app for easy tracking of calories and meals, along with over 100 workout modes and Activity Rings 2.0 for a comprehensive fitness tracking experience.

Additionally, the smartwatch features Huawei’s advanced TruSense system, which the company claims delivers precise health monitoring.

The proprietary Harmony app allows users to take screenshots directly from the watch, make Bluetooth calls, and ensures compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.

The GT5 is available in two variants: a 46mm edition for men offered in three colour options—Blue, Brown and Black—and a 41mm edition for women available in five distinct colours—White, Brown, Blue, Gold, and Black.

The Huawei GT5 smartwatch starts at ₹18,999 and will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart.

Published - October 16, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / India / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.