Huawei launches GT5 smartwatch with AI-Powered sports and fitness tracking features 

Huawei, on 16th October 2024, launched the ultra-premium GT5 smartwatch. The watch comes powered the company’s proprietary TruSense technology for accurate health and fitness tracking, enhanced satellite-based GNSS tracking, and a unique emotional wellbeing assistant.

The GT5 features a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, with 352 PPI for the male and 326 PPI for the female edition. The watch includes more than 10,000 dials in total, with 11 new dynamic watch faces that adapt based on the user’s emotional state. The GT5 is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it perfect for aquatic activities.

The watch also features a Stay Fit app for easy tracking of calories and meals, along with over 100 workout modes and Activity Rings 2.0 for a comprehensive fitness tracking experience.

Additionally, the smartwatch features Huawei’s advanced TruSense system, which the company claims delivers precise health monitoring.

The proprietary Harmony app allows users to take screenshots directly from the watch, make Bluetooth calls, and ensures compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.

The GT5 is available in two variants: a 46mm edition for men offered in three colour options—Blue, Brown and Black—and a 41mm edition for women available in five distinct colours—White, Brown, Blue, Gold, and Black.

The Huawei GT5 smartwatch starts at ₹18,999 and will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart.