GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Huawei expected to launch its first tri-fold phone Mate XT on September 10

With a new tri-fold phone, Huawei is hoping to take on Samsung and Xiaomi in global markets in the foldable area.

Updated - September 03, 2024 03:45 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Huawei expected to launch its first tri-fold phone Mate XT on September 10

Huawei expected to launch its first tri-fold phone Mate XT on September 10 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After Tecno announced its tri-fold concept phone, the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is reportedly working to launch its first tri-fold smartphone, Huawei Mate XT, on September 10, a day after Apple will unveil the new iPhone 16 series worldwide.

However, the details about Huawei’s tri-fold phone is not available in public domain. It is believed that the Mate XT will stretch into a 10-inch phone when unfolded entirely.

Huawei already sells dual-fold phone like Mat X3 with a 6.4 inch cover screen and a 7.85 inch main screen which was launched in March this year. It runs on Snapdragon processor.

With a new tri-fold phone, Huawei is hoping to take on Samsung and Xiaomi in global markets in the foldable area.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The tri-fold phone works on a hinge mechanism where two folding displays close inwards while there is a cover screen at front. The purpose is to increase the multiple use cases as well as novelty.

Recently, Tecno’s tri-fold concept, Phantom Ultimate 2 was unveiled with a 6.48 inch cover screen and a 10 inch cover screen with 4:3 aspect ratio. It features OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) and an advanced 3K LTPO screen with 392 ppi. It is 11mm thick when folded.

The Huawei Mate XT is expected to run Qualcomm’s latest processor with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. Possibly, there would be a triple rear camera set up and dual selfie lenses.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.