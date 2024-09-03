Huawei expected to launch its first tri-fold phone Mate XT on September 10

After Tecno announced its tri-fold concept phone, the Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is reportedly working to launch its first tri-fold smartphone, Huawei Mate XT, on September 10, a day after Apple will unveil the new iPhone 16 series worldwide.

However, the details about Huawei’s tri-fold phone is not available in public domain. It is believed that the Mate XT will stretch into a 10-inch phone when unfolded entirely.

Huawei already sells dual-fold phone like Mat X3 with a 6.4 inch cover screen and a 7.85 inch main screen which was launched in March this year. It runs on Snapdragon processor.

With a new tri-fold phone, Huawei is hoping to take on Samsung and Xiaomi in global markets in the foldable area.

The tri-fold phone works on a hinge mechanism where two folding displays close inwards while there is a cover screen at front. The purpose is to increase the multiple use cases as well as novelty.

Recently, Tecno’s tri-fold concept, Phantom Ultimate 2 was unveiled with a 6.48 inch cover screen and a 10 inch cover screen with 4:3 aspect ratio. It features OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) and an advanced 3K LTPO screen with 392 ppi. It is 11mm thick when folded.

The Huawei Mate XT is expected to run Qualcomm’s latest processor with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. Possibly, there would be a triple rear camera set up and dual selfie lenses.