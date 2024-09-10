Huawei debuts tri-fold smartphone hours after Apple's new iPhone launch

China's Huawei Technologies on Tuesday unveiled the world's first tri-foldable phone as it seeks to expand its lead in the world's biggest smartphone market and steal the spotlight from Apple hours after it debuted a new iPhone.

The Chinese tech giant showed off its new Mate XT, which users can fold three ways like an accordion screen door, during a launch ceremony in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen.

The device has already received more than 3.6 million pre-orders, for which no deposit is required, according to the company's website. The entire global market for foldable phones was around 4 million units in the second quarter, according to research firm IDC.

"Today we bring you a product that everyone can think of but could not make. Our team has been working hard for five years and has never given up," Huawei executive director Richard Yu said at launch.

"We dare to make extraordinary breakthroughs. Today we will once again rewrite the history of the industry, turn science fiction into reality, and lead a new era of folding devices."

The much-anticipated launch comes just hours after Apple unveiled its latest model - the AI-boosted iPhone 16 - with both smartphones due to go on sale on Sept. 20.

The Mate XT comes in red and black and has a 10.2 inch display screen. At 3.6mm wide, the company said it was the world's slimmest foldable phone.

The launch, which follows a series of successful smartphone debuts, underscores Huawei's ability to navigate U.S. sanctions and solidifies its position against Apple in China, where some consumers criticised the new iPhone 16 for its lack of AI features in the country.

Apple has yet to announce an AI partner in China to power the 16s and Apple Intelligence, the company's AI software, will only be available in Chinese languages next year.

"What's the point of buying it if you can't use AI?" wrote one user on Weibo, China's X-like platform. Another commented: "Without AI as the biggest selling point, it should be half price."

Huawei already has two-way foldable phones in its lineup, and their strong sales in China helped it overtake Samsung Electronics this year as the biggest vendor of such phones globally.

But with a price tag that starts at 19,999 yuan ($2,808) - more than twice the starting price of the comparable Phone 16 Pro Max - and limited production, the tri-fold phone is likely to become more of a symbol of Huawei's tech prowess than a major sales driver, analysts said.

"The upcoming Huawei products are not expected to significantly impact Samsung and Apple's businesses in terms of product quantity," said Jene Park, an analyst at research firm Counterpoint.

"There is a limit to the quantity of products supplied. However, there may be some impact on sales in certain Chinese markets."

The foldable smartphone market grew 57% year-on-year in the second quarter with 3.9 million units shipped, largely as Chinese smartphone makers pushed into overseas markets, according to consultancy IDC.

That still remains just 1.3% of the wider smartphone market, with 292.2 million smartphones shipped in the second quarter, IDC said.

Huawei ranked as the world's biggest foldable smartphone seller in the second quarter with a 27.5% market share, ahead of South Korea's Samsung, with 16.4%, according to IDC.

That share rises to 42% in China's home market, ahead of Vivo and former Huawei unit Honor, which it spun off under pressure from U.S. sanctions in 2020.

In the broader smartphone market in China, Apple's ranking fell from third to sixth place in the second quarter, as Huawei emerged as the third-largest vendor on the back of strong sales of its latest smartphones.

